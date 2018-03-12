Schuman Cheese Celebrates World Championship Honors

Seven new medals prove Schuman Cheese continues to earn its reputation as a world-class cheese maker. Schuman’s flagship brand, Cello, earned Best in Class honors in the Aged Asiago category, as well as medals in other categories. Meanwhile, Schuman’s Yellow Door Creamery picked up a silver medal for Tuscan Hand-Rubbed Fontina. Both brands earned recognition in several other categories, as well.

All winning entries were made at Schuman’s Lake Country Dairy, which Schuman Cheese opened in 2006 with a singular passion: to make great specialty cheeses. Thanks to rich pastures, pure, fresh water and the careful husbandry of a select group of family farmers, the very best milk from Wisconsin’s dairyland goes into every wheel.

The result is a family of highly awarded cheeses, including these winners from among this year’s record-breaking 3,402 entries in the World Championship Cheese Contest:

Cello Asiago proves that some things truly do grow better with age. Aging for 10 months, a bit longer than most, results in a superior, traditional smooth and balanced flavor. Cello Asiago took Best in Class honors in the Aged Asiago category, while a Cello Extra-Aged Asiago wheel earned third place in the category.

Every wheel of Cello Artisan Parmesan is brined, hand-turned and shelf-cured for optimal quality and a complex flavor composition that is truly a delicious work of art. In the Parmesan category, Cello Artisan Parmesan earned a silver medal, while Cello Organic Copper Kettle Parmesan rounded out the category with a bronze medal.

The heritage of Italian cheese making – hand-crafting, brining and careful shelf-curing – gives Cello Fontal its smooth, creamy texture and mild, slightly sweet flavor. It also gave Schuman Cheese a silver medal in the Open Class for Semi-Soft Cheeses.

Schuman Cheese’s Yellow Door Creamery brand encourages people to enjoy the amazing range of flavors possible with cheese. The Yellow Door Creamery Hand-Rubbed Fontina line continues to validate this award-worthy concept with its robust rubs hand-smeared on wheels of creamy fontal cheese. The Tuscan variety (a rub of classic Italian herbs and spices) earned silver in the Open Class for Flavored Semi-Soft Cheeses, while Bergamot & Hibiscus (a custom bergamot and hibiscus spice blend) earned a bronze medal.