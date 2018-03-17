ENZO Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil from California

With an earnest desire to craft and provide domestic consumers with the finest oil, Patrick and Vincent Ricchiuti founded ENZO Olive Oil Company in 2008. From its inception, the Ricchiutis adopted the highest quality standards into their olive oil operation so to earn the certification of “extra virgin” from the California Olive Oil Council. Patrick and Vincent are also active stewards in the American Olive Oil Producers Association, a collective voice to ensure the integrity of olive oil production.

Unlike many other olive oil producers, ENZO Olive Oil Company is vertically integrated, which means the entire growing, harvesting, milling, bottling and shipping process is completed from start to finish on-site, producing one of the freshest oils available with superior quality and taste. The olive trees – planted in an optimal climate, similar to the Mediterranean region – are carefully nurtured year-round. Once picked at prime conditions, the olives are then transported immediately from the grove to the Ricchiuti’s mill where the crush begins. When the milling process is complete, the olive oil is then bottled and ready to be enjoyed by all.

Another unique aspect of ENZO Olive Oil Company is Patrick and Vincent’s commitment to producing only the highest quality of certified organic and kosher extra virgin olive oil. Knowing the health and nutritional advantages of organic foods, Patrick and Vincent decided from the onset to subscribe to stringent organic and kosher farming and processing standards and principles. Drawing upon their farming expertise, Patrick and Vincent meticulously monitor each phase of the growing, harvesting and milling process. This hands-on approach has proven to be a difference-maker in producing award-winning organic and kosher extra virgin olive oil.