The 14th annual Oregon Cheese Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday March 17 and 18 at Rogue Creamery, 311 North Front Street in Central Point Oregon. Held under two large tents, 15,000 square feet of space, at the creamery’s Central Point facility, the annual festival invites guests to shake hands with cheesemakers and other artisans.

There will be baby cows on site to showcase the beginnings of great milk producers, and Sarah “The Cheese Lady” will be sculpting cheese into artistic creations! Activities will also be provided for children including games, activity sheets, coloring, face painting and more.

Oregon-inspired culinary events, including a farmer’s market-style artisan food, beer, cider and wine festival, will kick off with the Meet the Cheesemakers and Winemakers Dinner. At the festival, thousands of visitors will sample cow, goat and sheep cheese from Oregon as well as other Northwest creameries, including:

Ancient Heritage Dairy, Briar Rose Creamery, By George Farm, Face Rock Creamery, La Mariposa Creamery, Ochoa’s Queseria, Gia’s Cheesorizo, Portland Creamery, Rogue Creamery, Tillamook Creamery, TMK Creamery, Umapine Creamery, Walla Walla Cheese Company, Helvetia Creamery, Beehive Cheese, Ferndale Farmstead, Cypress Grove, Skamokawa Farmstead Creamery, Nicolau Farms, Orland Farmstead Creamery, Pedrozo Dairy and Cascadia Creamery.

Oregon and other Northwest culinary artisans and beverage providers who are expected to participate include:

Lillie Belle Farms, Branson’s Chocolates, Buttercloud Bakery & Café, Coquette Bakery, English Lavender Farm, Gary West Meats, Olympia Provisions, Oregon Olive Mill, San Carlos Quince, Siskiyou Honeybees, The Original Shrub, Umpqua Sweets & Treats, USA Pears, Vintner’s Kitchen, Wagon Trail Foods, Weed Coffee Roasting, Agrarian Ales Brewing Company, Atlas Cider, Awen Winecraft, Belle Fiore Winery, Cathedral Ridge Winery, Common Block Brewing Company, Crater Lake Spirits, Crescendo Spirits, Deluxe Brewing/Sinister Distilling, Dion Vineyard, Ledger David Cellars, Naked Winery, Noble Estate Winery, Oran Mor Artisan Mead, Portland Cider Company, Rogue Ales, South Stage Cellars, Spiritopia, Troon Vineyard, Vivacity Fine Spirits, Wild Roots Spirits, WildCraft Cider Works and more.

The Oregon Cheese Festival will be open to the public Saturday, March 17, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday, March 18 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. A $15 entry fee includes tastings and demonstrations; tickets purchased at the door will be $20. Entry tickets can be purchased in advance at http://www.oregoncheesefestival.com now! In addition, a $10 wine, cider, beer and spirit tasting ticket is available and includes a commemorative glass with the Oregon Cheese Guild logo.