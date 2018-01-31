2018 sofi Awards: Best in Specialty Food Entries Accepted February 1-28

For more than 45 years, the Specialty Food Association has honored the best in the industry with sofi™ Awards. The sofi recognizes culinary excellence and creativity in multiple specialty categories. Throughout February, entries will be accepted for the awards, considered one of the highest honors in the food world.

“Everyone from senior level buyers to chefs take note of sofi winners,” said Phil Kafarakis, President, Specialty Food Association. “These are remarkable products that help shape and grow industry trends and have a big impact on the marketplace. It’s a tribute to the continuing strength of specialty food in retail, foodservice, and with consumers, that we see such interest year after year in the sofi Awards. We can’t wait to see the products entered for 2018.”

The sofi Awards recognize 154 winners in 39 categories, which range from baked goods to vinegar. Sixty food professionals including chefs, culinary instructors, recipe developers, food journalists and specialty food buyers will gather to blind taste all of the entries. Judges will not see packaging, pricing or any brand identification – the focus is on product only.

For additional information on the sofi awards and how to enter click here. Winners will be announced in April, and the 2018 product of the year will be announced at the Summer Fancy Food Show this June in New York City.