British Companies to Strut Their Stuff at Winter Fancy Food Show

Winter Fancy Food in San Francisco is a popular trade show for UK food and drink companies looking to target the West Coast of America with their gourmet delights. In January 2017, 40 UK food and drink companies will be represented at Winter Fancy Food all looking to increase their business in the States.

Rude Health is looking to introduce healthy organic unsweetened dairy free drinks, nourishing wholegrain cereals and snacks to California and the West Coast. Using only the kind of ingredients you’d have in your own kitchen – nothing artificial, nothing refined, their ingredients are sourced from fields, orchards and vines – not laboratories. 2017 brings new nut butter porridge pots and cartons, new children’s cereals, and mini 250ml cartons of the company’s best-selling almond drink. Rude Health has been included in “The Sunday Times Fast Track Ones to Watch,” an annual feature on the UK’s fastest growing businesses.

Grandma Singletons’ a producer of fine British cheese and exporter of Cropwell Bishop Creamery, the finest Blue Stilton cheese.

Chase Distillery produces Britain’s first single estate gin and award-winning vodka. Chase’s William’s GB Gin was given a double gold medal and voted Best in Class at 2016’s prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Only Natural Products is the proud owner and producer of three unique tea brands: Dr Stuart’s, Higher Living and Kromland Farm.

Cauli Rice makes one of the UK’s first long life cauliflower rice – a low calorie rice replacement made from 100 percent cauliflower.

The Original Cake Co., based in Lincoln, bakes traditional handmade cakes. The company has been the name behind some of Britain’s finest cakes for over four decades. The line of delicious, hand-made cakes includes a renowned Christmas cake, chocolate truffle cakes and flapjacks.

Easy Tasty Magic – Taste #5 Umami by Laura Santtini will be showcasing a range of delicious umami flavor ingredients, sauces and spices.

Huffkins makes handmade craft bakery products using premium ingredients sourced from the Cotswold hills.

Northern Powerhouse represents the best of northern England’s food and drink to the U.S. market place, including cheese, speciality biscuits and jams, chocolates, gin, snacks, crisps, cheese straws, gluten free ranges, UK flour and fish products and sauces. Northern Powerhouse will be sampling the full range of products at its Winter Fancy Food Show booth.

The booths for all these companies will be located in the UK Pavilion at Winter Fancy Food 17-19 January, San Francisco in the Moscone Convention Center.