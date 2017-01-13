Tillen Farms Rebrands Entire Product Line

Tillen Farms, the brand behind the leading range of Northwest grown vegetables and cherries, has a whole new look. Tillen Farms® has rebranded the vegetables to showcase their uniform quality while simplifying key selling points. In addition, the entire line of pickled vegetables is now non-GMO certified.

The new look will make its official debut at the Winter Fancy Food Show. It is the first major label redesign since Tim Metzger purchased the brand more than 14 years ago.

The rebranding includes new, clear labels that showcase the products’ uniform quality and list on the front of the jar pertinent attributes such as vegan, gluten free, kosher certified and low sodium. The new non-GMO-certified seal is front and center. The lids now boast “Northwest Fresh,” and the blue lids and blue scalloped banding will make the product instantly recognizable on shelf. The new tagline for Tillen Farms pickled vegetables is “We’ve got nothing to hide.”

“Perfectly picked, perfectly presented, that is what we are all about,” says Tim Metzger, Owner of Tillen Farms. “This is a revolutionary change for us.”

Before, the labels partially obscured the contents and did not include the product attributes in front. “The idea is to appeal to a new generation of specialty food consumers who are looking for those key call outs on the front panel,” Metzger says.

In addition, the company is launching a new trade theme line, “Every great meal begins and ends with Tillen Farms.” The line includes eight crispy vegetables to liven up cocktails and appetizer time, and three cherries to add a sweet touch to cocktails and spark up dessert. Tillen Farms’ award-winning Bada Bings®, Merry Maraschinos and Rainier Reserve are hand-packed and sourced from the Pacific Northwest. The cherries are all pitted, with stems on and are made with no artificial flavors, colors, preservatives or corn syrup.

Tillen Farm products are available in all 50 states at select supermarket chains, liquor supercenters, specialty food and natural food stores, and online at Tillenfarms.com and Amazon.