KRAVE Launches the KRAVE Stick

On the heels of the KRAVE Bar launch in December, KRAVE continues to elevate the protein snack space with the launch of its newest line of meat snacks: the KRAVE Stick. The KRAVE Stick will hit retail shelves this month in three unique flavors: Spicy Red Pepper Pork with Black Beans, Rosemary Lemon Turkey with White Beans and Sesame Garlic Beef with Sweet Potato.

With the brand’s Wine Country roots in mind, the KRAVE Stick was thoughtfully crafted with the prestigious Culinary Institue of America’s consulting group in Napa Valley to create a unique twist on the traditional meat stick. Layered with unexpected ingredients like whole beans or sweet potatoes, the KRAVE Stick is an evolution of the typical meat snack that provides consumers with a good source of protein and less fat than the leading sticks on the market.

“Meat sticks have been around for a while and there’s no shortage of competition in that area; however, the KRAVE Stick combinations that we created with the Culinary Institute of America’s consulting group have an unexpected twist that has yet to be seen,” said Shane Chambers, General Manager at KRAVE. “We are confident that these better-for-you sticks are going to continue to deliver the delicious fuel that our consumers have come to expect from KRAVE, and we look forward to continuing to disrupt the category with elevated meat snack options.”

The KRAVE Stick will retail for $1.79.