Funky Chunky Debuts Cafe Product Line

Funky Chunky, LLC is launching its new Funky Chunky Café product line. Inspired by coffee shop flavors, Caramel Latte starts out with Funky Chunky’s buttery non-GMO popcorn, then layers of caramel latte white chocolate drizzle, milk chocolate drizzle, chewy caramel are added, and the treat is highlighted with dark chocolate covered espresso beans.

Vanilla Sweet Crème is similar but with vanilla sweet crème white chocolate, chewy caramel and white chocolate covered espresso beans. Lastly, Dark Chocolate Mocha loads up with dark chocolate mocha drizzle, milk chocolate drizzle, chewy caramel and dark chocolate covered espresso beans.

“We worked on this for over a year and a half… I guess it takes time to perfect something you love. The aroma alone whisks you to a comfy chair in a local coffee shop, then the taste will certainly exceed your expectations,” says Jeff Skogen, Sales and Marketing for Funky Chunky.