Five Reasons to Put Anuga on Your Calendars

Anuga, the world’s leading food fair for the retail trade and the foodservice and catering markets, will take place October 7-11, 2017, at Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany. Here are five reasons to attend.

The 2015 expo attracted nearly 160,000 trade visitors from 192 countries. Event organizers anticipate breaking this record in 2017, as Cologne continues to attract buyers and sellers from all countries around the world. That’s because Anuga has become the benchmark for all food trade fairs worldwide in terms of both quality and quantity. This biennial event is a central business and communications platform for all players involved in the development, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of food and beverage. Anuga is where new products make their debut to complement today’s and tomorrow’s trends. Anuga prides itself on being 10 trade shows under one roof. This design is a well-arranged layout divided up into themed areas, which makes it easy to focus and get work done. The halls are: 1) Bread & Bakery, 2) Chilled & Fresh Food, 3) Culinary Concepts, 4) Dairy, 5) Drinks, 6) Fine Food, 7) Frozen Food, 8) Meat, 9) Hot Beverages and 10) Organic. Anuga creates trend platforms before the exhibition to make it easy to find exhibitors, participate in educational programs and attend special events that are important to your business. For the 2015 expo, these platforms included: Fair Trade, Gourmet, Halal, Health/Functional Foods, Ingredients, Kosher, Organic, Private Label, Vegan and Vegetarian.

Mark your calendar for the 34th Anuga taking place October 7-11, 2017. For more information, visit www.anuga.com.