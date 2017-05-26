Nurture Ranch Launches with Grass-fed Beef Offerings

Nurture Ranch, purveyors of traceable, grass-fed beef, launched at the National Restaurant Association’s NRA Show at McCormick Place in Chicago with product now available for restaurants, retailers and meal kit providers who serve better quality products.

Nurture Ranch nurtures higher quality grass-fed beef in the tall lush dells of East Texas with superior taste and nutritional benefits, that is Better In 12 Ways™ than traditional feedlot grain-fed cattle:

1. Traceable Origin, From Birth to Harvest: Nurture Ranch can quickly trace where its beef came from and how it was raised. Feedlot cattle often change hands many times before harvest, limiting traceability.

2. No Antibiotics: Nurture Ranch grass-fed beef is never given antibiotics. Feedlot cattle are typically given significant doses of antibiotics because of the conditions they are raised in.

3. No Hormones: Nurture Ranch never uses hormones of any kind. Research shows hormones often used to increase cattle productivity can be passed on to humans and change how the human body functions.

4. Lower Fat and Calories: Grass-fed beef is naturally lower in fat and calories than traditional beef, fulfilling USA trends to consume fewer calories per meal.

5. Richer in Vitamin A: Grass-fed beef contains higher levels of Vitamin A, supporting good vision, bone health, immunity, skin, hair, nails and more.

6. More Vitamin B1 and B2: Thiamine (Vitamin B1) is a co-enzyme that digests and metabolizes food for energy. Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) maintains healthy blood cells and boosts energy.

7. Higher in Vitamin E: Vitamin E balances cholesterol; slows free radical cells and inflammation; improves skin, hair, hormonal balance, vision, physical endurance, strength and more.

8. Richer in Minerals: Calcium, magnesium and potassium support better cardiovascular health.

9. Greater CLA: CLA (Conjugated Linoleic Acid) reduces inflammation, is used to treat cancer and in animal tests reduces tumors by 50 percent.

10. More Omega-3: Omega-3 reduces hypertension and heart attack risk.

11. Healthier Environment: Nurture Ranch raises free-range cattle naturally, in pastures without feedlots, grain or animal proteins of any kind, which has been proven to be better for animals, humans and the environment.

12. Independent Ranchers: Nurture Ranch works with local ranchers using their land and expertise to nurture its cattle in the traditions of yesteryear, which keeps better ranching practices alive for future generations.