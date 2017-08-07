Awards Recognize Schuman Cheese Innovation

With a whopping 15 new medals to its credit, Schuman Cheese is seeing the fruits of a growing focus on innovation and product development. Several new-to-market varieties earned acclaim, alongside the company’s flagship Cello brand and popular Montforte cheeses.

Three varieties from the just-launched Yellow Door Creamery Alpine collection medaled at the International Cheese Awards (ICA) competition; the collection also earned recognition at the American Cheese Society (ACS) Judging & Competition.

“Seeing our traditional cheeses earn recognition in the industry is gratifying because it means we’re consistently crafting quality cheeses that stand the test of time,” said Christophe Megevand, Head Cheesemaker at Schuman Cheese. “As exciting as that is, it’s also a real delight to see our newest cheeses capturing attention. Bringing exceptional new products to market takes hard work and patience, and these adventurous new flavors are showing us that the effort has been worthwhile.”

Alpine Altu, an earthy, nutty cheese inspired by Gruyere, won ICA’s Best USA Cheese/Washed Rind category, with Alpine Monteau earning a silver medal in the same category. Monteau, which combines intense fruity flavors with a hint of butter and hazelnut, went on to place third in the American Made/International Style Open category at ACS. Also at ACS, a third variety in the collection earned recognition. The Valis, tested under heat to prove its dreamy melting performance, placed third in the Raclette-Style category, under the Washed Rind division.

Bergamot & Hibiscus Rubbed Fontina, a brand new flavor in Yellow Door Creamery’s Hand Rubbed line, finished second in ICA’s Best USA Cheese with Additives category. These rich and creamy fontina wheels get their signature herbal and floral notes from a custom bergamot and hibiscus spice blend that is applied by hand. In the ACA Flavored Cheeses division, a sister variety, Tuscan Rubbed Fontina, also earned recognition with a second place finish in the Rubbed-Rind category.

Schuman’s Montforte cheeses have long been competition favorites, and this year was no exception. Montforte Blue topped the Best USA Cheese/Blue category at ICA, and Montforte Gorgonzola checked in a third in the same category.

A trio of awards for the Cello brand family rounded out the ICA competition. Cello Grated Parmesan finished second in its Grated Cheese (non-UK) category; Cello Fontal took third in the Best USA Soft/Semi Soft category; and the Cello Variety Pack earned a bronze in the Sliced Cheese (non-UK) category.

Schuman’s Cello Organic Copper Kettle Parmesan earned first place, while Cello Artisan Parmesan won third, in the ACS Italian Type Cheeses/Grating category. Cello Fontal took second in the Traditional Regional Cheese category, also in the Italian Type Cheeses division, and Cello Asiago finished in a tie for third in the same category.

The 120th International Cheese Awards at Nantwich combined nearly 5,700 entries from around the globe and 250 expert judges at the world’s largest cheese show. More than 50 different countries participated in this year’s contest.