Wicked Joe Coffee Company Poised to Meet Growing Demand

Wicked Joe’s deliciously sustainable roasts are poised to meet growing demand. Global coffee consumption is expected to grow 1.2 percent over the next year starting in October, and American consumption is expected to be up 1.5 percent this year alone, reported Bloomberg. Today, Wicked Joe is available in more than 1,800 grocery stores nationwide, and the company expects to roast more than 1 million pounds of organic and fair trade certified coffee. “At Wicked Joe, we maintain the highest social, environmental, production and quality practices,” said Owner Carmen Garver. “We believe that by building a sustainable company and creating exceptional coffees using best practices, we have the greatest lasting impact on our environment and community.”

Despite its success, Wicked Joe remains highly dedicated to quality, community and sustainability. A Certified B Corp., Wicked Joe’s products are organic, fair trade and non-GMO verified. All of the company’s coffees are certified either organic or fair trade.

Wicked Joe Owners Bob and Carmen Garver also elevate social responsibility standards by visiting their global farm partners several times a year to meet with growers, build relationships and understand the company’s impact on the community. In 2016 alone, Wicked Joe Coffee contributed an additional $150,000 to partner communities.

Wicked Joe Coffee’s dedication to sustainability is also demonstrated in a repurposed 25,000 square-foot sustainable roasting facility that’s certified organic and fair trade, boasts two different kinds of solar energy collectors as well as a state of the art Loring Coffee Roasters patented technology that eliminates the need for an afterburner, reducing energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent.

“This is a very exciting time to be working in coffee. There is a tremendous focus on increasing quality at every step of the supply chain,” said Bob Garver, Founder of Wicked Joe. “From farm to mill to roastery to coffeehouse, coffee professionals are experimenting with new methods of farming, processing, roasting and brewing coffees. We love everything about our lives in coffee, but working closely with our farmer partners at origin who produce our delicious coffees is absolutely one of the most joyful and meaningful things we do.”

The company offers single origin coffees such as Sumatra and Colombia Tolima as well as bold blends like Big House, Wicked French, Wicked Italian, First Tracks and more. In 2017, the company’s retail concept, Bard Coffee, in Portland, Maine, won a Good Food Award.