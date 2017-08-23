Mikey’s Introduces Vegan, Grain-Free Tortillas

This month, Mikey’s is introducing tortillas to its line of gluten-free, paleo certified, non-GMO, soy free, dairy free and grain free products. In addition to containing simplistic, clean ingredients, the tortillas also mark Mikey’s first ever vegan product.

Mikey’s tortillas will provide a multi-attribute solution not yet available on the market – perfect as a taco shell or quesadilla, as a sandwich wrap, or quick snack on the go. Available now in stores and online for purchase at $5.99 per eight-pack.

The tortillas join Mikey’s product lineup of popular frozen baked goods, which include muffin tops, bread, pizza crust and English muffins. They feature seven ingredients: water, cassava flour, coconut flour, high oleic sunflower oil, apple cider vinegar, salt and xantham gum.