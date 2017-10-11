GeeFree Foods Launches Microwavable Sandwich Pockets

GeeFree Foods recently launched a line of gluten-free, all-natural, frozen, microwavable sandwich pockets in three varieties: Sausage, Egg and Cheese; Buffalo Chicken; and Cheese Pizza. GeeFree is the only manufacturer of gluten-free puff pastry products in the United States.

Encased in GeeFree’s signature pastry dough, the sandwich pockets come two per box and are free of antibiotics, hormones, nitrates, corn and soy. The microwavable sleeves keep them crispy. They retail for $6.99.

Sausage, Egg & Cheese sandwich pockets are packed with uncured sausage, egg, and cheddar cheese. Each 4.5 ounce serving has 320 calories and 12 grams of protein. The Buffalo Chicken variety is loaded with chicken, buffalo sauce, celery, blue cheese and other delicious ingredients. Each 4.5 ounce serving has 350 calories and 7 grams of protein. Finally, the Cheese Pizza version is brimming with mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce and zesty herbs. Each 4.5 ounce serving has 390 calories and 8 grams of protein.

Since receiving an infusion of capital from its new investment partner Procida Funding and Advisors, GeeFree has broadened its distribution channels. The brand is now sold in 43 states.