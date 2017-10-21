Pacific Foods Offers Creme Fraiche Soups

Pacific Foods has been a staple in the soup aisle since it launched its first creamy tomato soup in 1999. Today, the brand is adding even more heartiness to its classic flavors with a line of Organic Crème Fraiche Soups. Inspired by its best-selling creamy soups, the crème fraiche varieties are flavorful, rich and full of protein – 10g per serving!

Pacific’s new offerings are a great vegetarian sources of protein, and can be served as a stand-alone meal or as a side.

There are three savory varieties: Organic Crème Fraiche Tomato Soup, Organic Crème Fraiche Roasted Red Pepper Soup and Organic Crème Fraiche Butternut Squash Soup. All are vegetarian and gluten free, and each offers 10 grams of protein per serving.

The soups are hitting shelves this fall at natural food stores and conventional grocers. The suggested retail price is $5.99 per 32 fluid-ounce package.