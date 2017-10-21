Brooklyn Crafted Launches Craft Ginger Beers in Mini Bottles

BCGA Concept Corp., manufacturer of Brooklyn Crafted, announced the launch of Brooklyn Crafted Mini Bottles, a new line of craft ginger beers cased in 7 fluid ounce bottles. Available in four delicious flavors – Traditional, Earl Grey, Lemon & Lime and Mango – each authentic ginger beer variety is made with 100 percent fresh, unfiltered ginger pieces. The new line of Mini Bottles joins Brooklyn Crafted’s existing product line, including Extra Spicy Ginger Beer, Extra Spicy Sugar Free Ginger Beer and Sugar Free Ginger Ale, which are a 12 fluid ounce size.

Crafted in Bushwick, Brooklyn, the new Brooklyn Crafted Mini Bottles line, include:

Brooklyn Crafted Traditional Ginger Beer: Featuring classic notes of spice and ginger, the Traditional Ginger Beer allows simple ingredients to shine.

Brooklyn Crafted Earl Grey Ginger Beer: One of the most unique ginger beer flavors, this variety packs a bold, ginger taste with the pleasant aroma of Earl Grey brewed from real tea leaves.

Brooklyn Crafted Lemon & Lime Ginger Beer: With a refreshing fusion of lemon and lime, this twist on the classic citrus combo features a subtle ginger kick.

Brooklyn Crafted Mango Ginger Beer: Enjoy the tropics with this Mango Ginger Beer flavor that provides a thirst- quenching blend of sweet and spicy.

In the rising ginger beverage category, the launch of the new Brooklyn Crafted Mini Bottles brings ginger lovers a unique ginger brew size to enjoy on their own or incorporate into cocktails. With all four SKUs offering trendy flavor profiles combined with fresh, unfiltered ginger beer, the new line is an ideal on-the-go refreshment or welcome addition to a cocktail bar.

“At Brooklyn Crafted, we continue to expand our craft beverage portfolio in response to our customers evolving ginger beer demands” said Terry Tang, Co-founder and CEO of BCGA. “Ginger is one of the fastest growing beverage trends, and with our new line of Brooklyn Crafted Mini Bottles, we are offering consumers a range of SKUs that provide convenience of size and fuse of popular flavors with the freshness and authenticity of Brooklyn Crafted.”

Brooklyn Crafted Mini Bottles retail for $1.49 per bottle, and are available at New York City restaurants and retailers, including Sahadis, Malt & Mold, Tribeca Grill, Bunker and some Key Foods locations, with additional national and online distribution rolling out in 2017.