Donate to Help Those Affected by California Wildfires

Bellwether Farms Foundation is matching your donations up to $25,000. For every dollar you give, the foundation will double it, up to a total of $50,000. Together, the gift will go to organizations providing direct assistance to northern California communities through food donations and the support they need now and for the long recovery ahead. The organizations receiving support will include the Redwood Empire Food Bankwhich is highly-ranked in Charity Navigator for its impact, governance and transparency.