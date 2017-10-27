Get Adobe Flash player

Donate to Help Those Affected by California Wildfires

Published October 27, 2017
The Bellwether Farms Foundation has established a grant to help those affected by the recent fires in California. 
 
Bellwether Farms Foundation is matching your donations up to $25,000. For every dollar you give, the foundation will double it, up to a total of $50,000. Together, the gift will go to organizations providing direct assistance to northern California  communities through food donations and the support they need now and for the long recovery ahead. The organizations receiving support will include the Redwood Empire Food Bank which is highly-ranked in Charity Navigator for its impact, governance and transparency.
Click here to donate now.

 

