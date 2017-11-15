Pacific Foods Adds Duck and Poultry Bone Broths to Organic Line

Pacific Foods, maker of the first ever shelf-stable bone broth, is extending its line of popular Organic Bone Broths this fall with two new additions: Duck and Poultry (chicken, turkey and duck). Packed with 7 grams of protein, the new broths feature high-quality, simple ingredients, including ethically sourced duck from local farms in Oregon.

Rich and Complex. Organic poultry bones are slowly simmered with fresh vegetables, herbs, vinegar and water, to give you a savory broth that’s loaded with rich flavor.

First of their Kind. Pacific’s Organic Poultry Bone Broth is the first shelf-stable broth that combines chicken, turkey and duck into one flavorful sipping broth.

Ethically Sourced. All duck used to make the broths are ethically sourced from organic farms located just miles from Pacific’s Oregon headquarters.

Simple Nutrition. The 8-ounce cartons allow for convenient, on-the-go nutrition. Simply pour, heat and sip.

The bone broths, great for cooking or sipping, are now available at select West Coast natural food retailers and will be available online this fall with a suggested retail price of $4.99 – $5.59 per carton.