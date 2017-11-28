Litehouse Debuts Zesty Organic Lemon Herb Vinaigrette

Litehouse Inc., a 100 percent employee-owned company and the number-one Refrigerated Salad Dressing (RSD) brand in the U.S. and Canada, is adding a new member to its organic family: Litehouse Organic Lemon Herb Vinaigrette. Big on flavor, yet light on calories, the new vinaigrette is bursting with the crisp, bright taste of lemon and delicious hints of herbs, to add zest to salads or recipes with less than 50 calories per 2-tablespoon serving.

According to Technomic, consumer demand for the tart taste and flavor of lemon continues to grow, as does the overall organic RSD segment at a rate of 49 percent. To meet these demands, Litehouse developed its light and refreshing Organic Lemon Herb Vinaigrette, which was recently declared the best-tasting lemon dressing by consumers during a blind sensory test against competing brands. Litehouse Organic Lemon Herb Vinaigrette joins the best-selling Organic line, the only triple certified dressings with USDA organic, certified gluten free, and Non-GMO Project Verified certifications on the market.

“Consumers love our organic dressings and we continue to expand the line by delivering new and delicious flavors that make every dish exceptional,” said Brooke Gansemer, Litehouse Assistant Brand Manager. “Pair this dairy-free dressing on a dark green salad, drizzled over grilled vegetables, or as a chicken marinade – the options are endless!”

Litehouse Organic Lemon Herb Vinaigrette joins six other delicious Litehouse Organic flavors: Organic Balsamic, Organic Ranch, Organic Caesar, Organic Raspberry Lime, Organic Rosemary Balsamic and Organic Ginger with Honey.

The new Organic Lemon Herb Vinaigrette can be found in the produce department next to the rest of Litehouse’s refrigerated dressing line and will be available in December for a suggested retail price of $5.99.