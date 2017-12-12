Fusion Gourmet Introduces Mandy’s Butter Cookies

Fusion Gourmet extends its line of Old Fashioned Confections with its new Mandy’s Butter Cookies. Artisan baked with sweet butter cream and classic wholesome ingredients, these cookies will satisfy cookie and chocolate lovers alike with the perfect combination of rich aroma, softly crisp texture, and the decadent taste of real butter. Pair Mandy’s Butter Cookies with coffee, tea or milk, or bask in this delightful snack as an anytime treat. Available in three delicious recipes: Select Classics, Chocolate Chip, and Double Chocolate.

The suggested retail price is $3.99.