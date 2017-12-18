Back to Nature Foods Launches Honey Nut Granola

Back to Nature Foods Company is launching Honey Nut Granola, made with sustainably sourced honey and available beginning this month. With the new granola, Back to Nature is also kicking off a partnership with GloryBee® to support its SAVE THE BEE® initiative, which focuses on research, awareness and education to prevent the decline of America’s bee population.

Back to Nature’s crunchy, new Honey Nut Granola is made with tropical blossom honey and cane sugar for the perfect hint of sweetness. Made up of a satisfying mix of whole grain rolled oats, honey, pecans, almonds and coconut, the Honey Nut Granola can be enjoyed in a protein-packed yogurt parfait or a tasty trail mix.

The honey used in Back to Nature’s Honey Nut Granola is sustainably sourced from around the world and certified by GloryBee, whose diverse family of conscientious, dedicated and knowledgeable individuals have been striving to achieve the highest possible standards for their products for more than 40 years. Through this partnership, Back to Nature is a sweet supporter of the SAVE THE BEE initiative, which provides research, awareness and education needed to protect honeybees and promote healthy honeybee colonies.

“We are thrilled to launch our partnership with GloryBee, one that allows us to further our mission of capturing delicious, natural ingredients for our consumers,” said Tracy Russell, Director of Marketing, Back to Nature Foods Company. “We hope to bring a smile with every bite of this delicious granola and raise awareness around the importance of preserving the bee population.”

The Honey Nut Granola is Non-GMO Project verified, along with more than 85 percent of all Back to Nature products. As a leader in the natural foods industry, Back to Nature understands the importance of Non-GMO Project Verification and has made a commitment to obtain this certification for its wide array of products spanning multiple categories in addition to granola, including cookies, crackers, nuts and cereal.