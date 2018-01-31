Grilled Cheese Recipe Contest Drives Wisconsin Cheese Sales

It’s almost time for the annual Wisconsin Grilled Cheese Recipe Showdown, the largest Wisconsin cheese promotion of the year. Backed by six weeks of marketing and public relations support including digital ads, celebrity judges and more prize money, this year’s promotion will be more successful than ever. Last year’s participating retailers saw up to a 15 percent increase in Wisconsin cheese sales.

This spring, the Wisconsin Grilled Cheese Recipe Showdown will help create excitement to increase cheese sales for participating retailers. Coverage in national publications including Rachael Ray Every Day and digital media support from Wisconsin cheese provides participating retailers with a menu of tools for custom in-store and online merchandising of the promotion to create a fully integrated omni-channel shopper experience. These customizable assets are designed for retailers to generate impulse sales, cross-merchandise and be promoted on social media. A panel of celebrity judges from national publications and the foodie world will taste and select winners. The event will be covered and winners announced on Facebook Live.

Additionally, regional marketing managers at Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board are working with Wisconsin cheese manufacturers and retailers to create in-store promotions, special branded point of sale displays and live events that encourage sampling and purchase while building awareness for the grilled cheese competition.

Consumers can enter their grilled cheese creations featuring Wisconsin cheese from April 2 through May 15. New to the competition this year, consumers can enter into one of four categories for more ways to win. One grand prize winner will receive $15,000 and be crowned the 2018 grilled cheese champion. More than $25,000 in additional cash and bonus prizes will also be awarded throughout the competition.

For more information about bringing the promotion to a retail store, contact your Wisconsin cheese regional marketing manager. Visit GrilledCheeseAcademy.com for information on how to enter the Wisconsin Grilled Cheese Recipe Showdown.