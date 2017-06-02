Abdallah Candies’ New Caramel Creations Satisfies the Rise in Category Popularity

Abdallah Candies, a Minnesota-based candy company, has introduced new varieties to its highly popular “Old Fashioned Caramels” category. Known particularly for the premium caramel, Abdallah Candies’ individually twist-wrapped butter caramel morsels now have companions that are every bit as mouthwatering. New flavors such as chocolate-vanilla-sea-salt-twist, roasted-almond-coconut and toffee-almond caramel now accompany the best-selling plain butter caramels.

Available packaged in 7 ounce bags or in bulk, the new varieties extend the line with unique flavor combinations that perfectly complement the ultra-soft creamy caramel the company is famous for. For those who manufacture and desire the famous caramel flavor and want a caramel that is soft, creamy and won’t flow off their product, 12 pound blocks are available.

Abdallah Candies is a fourth generation, Minnesota family-owned gourmet confectioner which manufactures more than 200 varieties of specialty chocolates, including 24 flavors and two sizes of fresh cream truffles, tender toffees, caramels, stemmed cherries, fruits, clusters, creams, nougats and sugar free chocolates. Products are available packaged for everyday and seasonal sales and are also available in bulk.