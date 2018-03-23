Alaska Halibut and Sablefish Harvest Kicks Off Spring Seafood Season

The annual Alaska halibut and sablefish (black cod) harvest seasons begin Saturday, March 24, bringing world-renowned, high-quality, sustainable, wild-caught Alaska whitefish to restaurants and retailers across the country. The delicate, sweet flavor of Alaska halibut and rich succulent profile of Alaska sablefish offer a versatile, healthy protein option for home cooks, chefs and diners to enjoy fresh throughout spring, summer and fall, and frozen year-round.

Both Alaska halibut and Alaska sablefish are especially great for grilling and roasting. They pair beautifully with seasonal sides and vegetables and are perfect for using in popular, flavorful recipes, from miso glazes to Southwest flavors.

“Alaska halibut and sablefish are sourced from the pure, icy waters of Alaska resulting in unparalleled flavor and exceptional quality. Our fishermen follow some of the best sustainable fishing practices in the world,” said Jeremy Woodrow, Communications Director for the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute. “The start of a new season is a timely reminder to always ‘Ask for Alaska’ when dining out or shopping at grocery stores so you can be confident that your seafood is always wild and sustainably sourced.”

Alaska is the only state with sustainability written into its constitution and has been practicing science-based fisheries management for decades. To ensure there will always be more to catch, Alaska fishermen limit their harvest to the statewide total allowable catch set by international, federal and state fisheries managers to sustain each fishery. In 2018, harvest levels are set at 33 million pounds for Alaska sablefish and 17.5 million pounds for Alaska halibut.