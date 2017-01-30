Albertsons Companies Announces Milestones Since Safeway Merger

Merger Anniversary Highlights:

26,000 jobs created

23 new stores built and 151 stores acquired

47,000 team members celebrating 20 or more years of service

$271 million of food donations nationwide in 2016

$25 million in donations from The Albertsons Companies Foundation in 2016 supporting education, cancer research, hunger relief, veterans support and programs for people with disabilities

When AB Acquisition LLC and Safeway Inc. joined forces on January 30, 2015, the combined company included 2,230 stores and a team of 250,000 people. The 19-banner company is now 26,000 people stronger, with a total workforce of 276,000 team members. Moreover, many of our employees have spent their entire careers with Albertsons, Safeway or one of the other Albertsons Companies banners. At the end of 2016, nearly 47,000 team members had 20 or more years of service.

Supporting Our Neighborhoods

Food donations nationwide topped $271 million last year, up from $245 million in 2015, reflecting a commitment to increasing support for the critical cause of hunger relief. Each store donates wholesome products to a local food bank partner, a collaboration that decreases food insecurity for the many people who rely on these organizations for meals. Along with the direct donations, most stores also conducted in-store food drives and other events throughout the year to bring additional support from our customers during the holidays and summer months when the need is greatest. The company’s Fresh Rescue initiative to donate meat and other perishables to hunger relief partners was expanded in 2016 to include more products and stores. For this ongoing dedication to hunger relief, Albertsons Companies was recognized in 2016 as a Visionary Partner by Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger relief organization.

In addition, The Albertsons Companies Foundation and the Entertainment Industry Foundation recently awarded $4.6 million in grants through Hunger Is, a joint charitable program designed to increase awareness and funds to end childhood hunger in America. The funds, raised through in-store fundraisers, will increase access to free and reduced-cost school breakfast, improve the nutritional quality of breakfast programs and expand weekend, summer and vacation food programs. Academy Award-nominated actress Viola Davis is the Hunger Is program’s Ambassador and spokesperson.

The Albertsons Companies Foundation also supported education, cancer research, veterans support and programs for people with disabilities in 2016, contributing more than $25 million to these and other important areas of need.

Focus on Sourcing and Sustainability

In 2016, Albertsons Companies continued a broad commitment to sustainability. During the first quarter, the company committed to sourcing and selling only cage-free eggs for its store operations by 2025, based on available supply. The company was among the first and largest in the conventional retail grocery sector to make such a commitment.

In November, the company announced a new Responsible Seafood Policy, which expanded the previous program beyond fresh and frozen seafood to include shelf-stable tuna (canned and vacuum-sealed), as well as sushi sold from our delis. The company also committed to ensure that by 2022, 100 percent of the top 20 wild and farmed seafood products sold at stores will meet the Responsible Seafood Policy.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recognized Albertsons Companies’ industry-leading sustainability initiatives with the Safer Choice Partner of the Year Award for increasing awareness of products that are safer for people and the environment.