Albertsons Companies Appoints Geoff White President, Own Brands

Albertsons Companies has appointed Geoff White to the new position of President of the company’s Own Brands organization. In this new role, White will lead the Own Brands team, including the Culinary Kitchen and Technical Center. He will be responsible for furthering the growth, development, and innovation of the company’s Own Brands products, including O Organics®, Lucerne®, Open Nature™ and the extensive line of Signature™ products.

“Geoff is a visionary merchant who understands the evolution of our company’s Own Brands and the significant role they play in our overall strategy,” said Shane Sampson, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing & Merchandising Officer. “Our Own Brand items are integral to how we earn customer loyalty. We’ve developed a nimble process that responds quickly to consumer trends with popular products over the last two years, and I’m excited to see how our team and brands further their development under Geoff’s leadership.”