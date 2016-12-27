Albertsons Companies Holiday Giving Campaign Provides Millions of Meals

As 2016 drew to a close, Albertsons Companies thanked its employees and customers across the many communities it serves for helping donate millions of nutritious meals and thousands of toys through the company’s 2016 Holiday Giving Campaign.

In all, Albertsons Companies’ 2,300+ stores and 275,000 team members are responsible for helping orchestrate major food drives and giving campaigns, donating more than 12,000 turkeys and hams, and collecting tens of thousands of toys to make the holidays memorable. In addition, the Albertsons Companies Foundation contributed $240,000 to fund charities at the forefront of hunger relief, juvenile diabetes research, veteran’s services and grassroots community outreach.

“Helping individuals and families during the holidays and throughout the year is not only the foundation of our community outreach, it’s a key part of our business,” said Chairman and CEO Bob Miller. “We are in the unique position to touch the lives of countless people throughout America each day. We’re proud of how our stores, customers and employees have come together to have a positive impact on people in need, both during the holidays and every day of the year. ”

Albertsons Companies operates supermarkets in 35 states and Washington D.C. under 19 banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, ACME Markets, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, and Carrs. Each regional operating division chooses and manages its own giving programs, tailoring the outreach to the needs of the neighborhoods it serves.