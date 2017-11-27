Albertsons Companies Invests in Texas-Based El Rancho Supermercado

Albertsons Companies is investing in El Rancho Supermercado, a Texas-based retailer which focuses on stores for Latino customers. El Rancho will continue to operate as an independent company headquartered in Garland, Texas.

“El Rancho has built a great business with its 16 Texas stores, and we’re confident that we’ll be able to leverage our combined expertise to better serve customers across the existing Albertsons Companies’ and El Rancho store bases,” said Bob Miller, Chairman and CEO of Albertsons Companies. “With El Rancho’s own distribution and manufacturing facilities serving their Texas stores, we can share best practices that will reduce costs and benefit our customers.”

The agreement with El Rancho provides Albertsons Companies an opportunity to invest in the fast-growing Latino grocery sector. The company already successfully operates a variety of store banners in predominantly Latino areas, and together, Albertsons Companies and El Rancho plan to leverage their complementary strengths in this growing sector.

“The transaction announced today will allow El Rancho to accelerate growth and expand into new markets throughout Texas while finding operational efficiencies in all aspects of our business. We are aligned with Albertsons Companies’ vision for the future, strategic initiatives and culture of innovation. We are excited to work together with the Albertsons Companies management team to continue to serve families in the rapidly-growing Latino market,” said Salah Nafal, President of El Rancho.

