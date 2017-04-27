Albertsons Companies Promotes Jewel-Osco President Mike Withers to EVP, Retail Operations

Albertsons Companies has named current Jewel-Osco Division President Mike Withers as Executive Vice President, Retail Operations for Albertsons Companies. Withers will lead the company’s East Region operations, while current EVP, Retail Operations Susan Morris will lead the West Region. Jim Perkins, EVP, Retail Operations Special Projects, is focused on targeted initiatives to accelerate growth. All three executives will continue to report to Wayne Denningham, President and COO.

“Mike is an exceptional leader who understands our business and market areas from coast to coast,” Denningham said. “Throughout his career, Mike has worked closely with many members of our current leadership team, and his management experience and operations expertise will help all of our divisions run really great stores.”