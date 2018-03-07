Alpine Valley Bakery: Nutrition You Can Trust, Taste You Will Love

At Alpine Valley Bakery, the secret to quality is to keep it simple: only use the best organic ingredients to make healthy and delicious products. The company stands by its promise to never use artificial flavors, sweeteners, colors or preservatives. Its products are full of whole grains, are USDA organic and Non-GMO Project Verified. Made using only clean and simple ingredients, Alpine Valley Bakery products will deliver not only nutrition, but the delicious taste and soft texture your whole family will love.

Alpine Valley Bakery makes a full line of organic sliced breads, ranging from smooth and simply delicious Country White, sweet soft Raisin Cinna-Wheat, to grainy and crunchy Multi Grain with Omega-3 (its No. 1 seller), and even organic Hawaiian rolls. Even better: the company’s sliced breads are full of whole grains, omega-3s, and have less than 100 calories per slice.

In 1995, Alpine Valley opened its first bakery in Mesa, Arizona and soon captured a growing local market and loyal customers. Popularity grew and one year later, its products were being sold in grocery stores. Since that time, Alpine Valley has grown into a nationally distributed brand, sold in Costco, Sam’s Club, Kroger, Sprouts and many other stores throughout the country, and is a leading brand of high quality organic bakery products.