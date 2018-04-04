American Cheese Society’s 2018 Judging & Competition Open for Entries

The American Cheese Society is now accepting entries for this year’s Judging & Competition at www.cheesejudging.org. The regular entry period runs until May 4, with late entries accepted through May 11 for a higher fee.

Winners will be announced in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at “Forged in Cheese,” the 2018 iteration of the ACS’s Annual Conference & Competition. Earlybird registration for Forged in Cheese will open May 3 and run through May 13, followed by the regular registration period from May 14-June 27. Late registration will be offered started June 28. Forged in Cheese will be held July 25 through 28, 2018 at Pittsburgh’s David L. Lawrence Convention Center.