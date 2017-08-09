Anuga Organic Fully Booked

The coming Anuga from October 7 to 11 2017 in Cologne offers an overview of the global market offer of organic products. A concentrated spectrum of organic products will be on display in the Anuga Organic division of the Anuga trade show, where the only products allowed are those that carry an approved organic certification that is a standard on the market. Additional organic products will be listed in the exhibitor database under the keyword, “Organic Products.” By sorting with this filter, attendees can identify organic products on display anywhere throughout the Anuga show floor. The list of companies that present their products here has grown constantly over the course of the past years. In 2013, 1,796 companies presented organic products. That number grew to 2,030 in 2015, and further growth is expected at the 2017 show.

Several companies are placing their focus on the trend theme vegan food, for instance Das Eis, joy.foods, PureRaw, Purya!, Tofutown, Topas and Veganz. The Bulgarian supplier Roo’Bar, who already exhibited at ISM in Cologne is a further new exhibitor.

The special event “Anuga Organic Market” is also going to take place again in the scope of Anuga Organic. Here, theory becomes tangible practice when organic products that are ready to sell in supermarkets are presented in an attractive environment. The focus will be on fresh products this year, i.e. milk and dairy products as well as meat products, fruit and vegetables, including pre-cut salads and fruit and similar items. The topic of service counters and counter design will also be addressed. The wine shelf will also be well-stocked with around 30 wines from organic production. In total, between 1,500 and 2,000 products will be on display here.

The presentation “Anuga OliveOil Market” is a further special event with organic potential. It will once again be staged on the central trade fair boulevard of the Anuga grounds. Numerous olive oils of a wide range of origins will be offered for sampling here. Experts from the olive oil industry will support the format with background information on cultivation, varieties and production, and an olive oil congress will be held on 8 October 2017.