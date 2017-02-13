Barney Butter Appoints Vice President of Marketing

Barney Butter has hired Mark Olivieri as the company’s new Vice President of Marketing. Olivieri brings his past marketing experience for several national food brands to his new role in orchestrating strategies for the growing California-based company. That work includes his most recent position as marketing director of sports nutrition for The Nature’s Bounty Company, as well as past executive marketing roles for PepsiCo – Frito Lay, Hain Celestial and Pepperidge Farm.

Olivieri’s work in meeting the demands of major food brands, along with his passion for fostering the growth of emerging natural foods stars, grants him a unique position from which to help nurture Barney Butter’s next growth stage. “Mark’s past leadership of product innovation, brand development, and consumer marketing represents the full chain of brand evolution we’ve engineered to make Barney Butter the perfect fit for our core customers,” says Dawn Kelley, Barney Butter’s President and CEO. “We’re sure that experience, coupled with Mark’s insight on the unique value of our all-natural products, will make him a key player in our continued growth.”

Olivieri has definite ideas on how to spur Barney Butter’s increasing share of the national $449 million specialty nut butter market. “Barney Butter has a huge advantage with peanut-allergy consumers, but the protocols we use in our peanut-free facility are really just another reflection of a company-wide obsession for putting a product into our customers’ hands that they can trust,” Olivieri says. “I’m excited to be part of a team working to sharpen that vision for our brand.”