Bellucci’s Sicilia PGI Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil

One of the world’s most prized liquid treasures is Sicilian extra virgin olive oil. Sicily is an island woven from a fusion of cultures that has resulted in a rich and varied genetic legacy. With its dry summers, lashed by the Sirocco Saharan winds, as well as its balmy winter, the temperate climate influences the spirit of the organic olive trees that have been part of the fertile island since its inception.

To get closer to this island’s treasure groves and fully appreciate the fruits of human toil, Bellucci unveiled at the Winter Fancy Food Show its freshly harvested Sicilia PGI Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil as the newest addition to its Legendary Series. True to its cultivars and origin, Sicilia PGI Organic coats the palate with hints of almond and savory undertones of artichoke, coupled with green tomato. It’s unlike any other extra virgin olive oil – a truly authentic gem.

Why is its PGI certification so important? In 2016, the European Commission approved the Protected Geographical Indication PGI ‘Sicilia’ (Sicily) for extra virgin olive oil produced on the island. Such certifications (PGI) by the European Union promote the development of specific rural regions and populations, which are related to agricultural products with special quality characteristics and protect the interests of both growers and consumers. It is transparency at its best in the greater fight against food fraud.

Consumers seeking greater on-label visibility into the origins of the food in their shopping basket are on the rise. Shoppers seek new depths of information across the market, including organic, responsible production and authenticity. At Bellucci, the mission is to bring “Trust Through Traceability” to the market.