Bellwether Farms Announces ‘Whole is Better’ Campaign

Bellwether Farms has announced a “Whole is Better” campaign to support national distribution for its Organic Whole Cow Milk Yogurt. The announcement coincides with ExpoWest, the world’s largest natural products show, March 8-10 in Anaheim, California.

The Whole Is Better campaign reinforces recent studies and reports suggesting that dairy foods made with whole fat milk are more nutritious than reduced-fat or fat-free products. Whole is Better supports the company’s mission to make healthy products for a full, active lifestyle. New campaign taglines will appear on packaging and in summer schedules for social media, sport events and online promotions. The campaign aims to increase national distribution of Bellwether Farms whole fat yogurts and cheeses, especially Organic Whole Cow Milk Yogurt which is currently distributed by UNFI, KeHe and Dairy Delivery.

“Our products are whole milk, intentionally. It’s common sense on top of good science, whole is better. Whole fat yogurt, cheese and milk taste better and are better for us,” says Liam Callahan, co-Founder, Cheesemaker and Yogurt Maker. “We respect the integrity of the milk so it delivers all the nutrition and health benefits naturally. With careful handling of the highest quality milk we can find, we have created a richer, creamier yogurt, without straining, adding thickeners or cream. We design our products to support healthy, active lifestyles for peak performance and enjoyment.”

Bellwether Farms adds Whole Cow Milk Yogurt to its award-winning line of Sheep Milk Yogurt as consumer demand for whole dairy products climbs. Made with organic whole milk from Jersey cows pastured on a farm near Bellwether Farms Sonoma County, California, creamery and sheep ranch, the new cow milk yogurt is naturally high in heart healthy fats and nutritious A2 protein and packed with essential vitamins and minerals. Bellwether Farms blends 12 live, active bacteria strains that work together to deliver the probiotic benefits expected from yogurt. New 3.75-ounce transparent cups reveal fresh fruit ready to blend into the creamy yogurt. Single serve cups and four-packs come in six flavors – Strawberry, Blackberry, Blueberry, Spiced Apple, Vanilla and Plain. A 32-ounce foodservice size is available in Vanilla and Plain.

Bellwether Farms will be sampling the whole goodness of Whole Cow Milk Yogurt in Hall E during ExpoWest. The booth will be stocked with samples to meet expected demand for the new yogurt.