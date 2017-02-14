Gran Festa Italian Cheese Spreads from Bertozzi

Bertozzi Corporation of America’s Gran Festa line of Italian cheese spreads are artisanally crafted from high-quality whey, freshly ground spices and vegetables. They come in three varieties: Garlic & Herb, Pink Peppercorn and Sweet Chili.

Packaged in 8-ounce cups, a 2-tablespoon serving contains about 40 calories, 3.5 grams of fat and 1.5 grams of protein. The gluten-free, preservative-free spreads have a light and airy texture and mouthfeel with a rich, creamy flavor profile.

Gran Festa is imported from the Bertozzi Creamery, an Italian family-owned dairy established in 1901.