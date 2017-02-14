Get Adobe Flash player

Gran Festa Italian Cheese Spreads from Bertozzi

Published February 14, 2017

bertozzi editphoto1Bertozzi Corporation of America’s Gran Festa line of Italian cheese spreads are artisanally crafted from high-quality whey, freshly ground spices and vegetables. They come in three varieties: Garlic & Herb, Pink Peppercorn and Sweet Chili.

Packaged in 8-ounce cups, a 2-tablespoon serving contains about 40 calories, 3.5 grams of fat and 1.5 grams of protein. The gluten-free, preservative-free spreads have a light and airy texture and mouthfeel with a rich, creamy flavor profile.

Gran Festa is imported from the Bertozzi Creamery, an Italian family-owned dairy established in 1901.

Gourmet News
Click to SUBSCRIBE!
Follow me on Twitter

Theme by Erik Slack.