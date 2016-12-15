BJ’s Wholesale Club Announces $10,000 Donation and Partnership with Lowcountry Food Bank

BJ’s Wholesale Club has made a $10,000 donation and joined a partnership with the Lowcountry Food Bank, a Feeding America Member food bank. The donation from the BJ’s Charitable Foundation will help alleviate hunger in the community by supporting the food bank’s acquisition of fresh, nutritious food during the holiday season.

“BJ’s is committed to making a positive difference in the communities we serve, and we’re proud to support the Lowcountry Food Bank,” said Kirk Saville, Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications at BJ’s Wholesale Club. “This partnership marks the beginning of BJ’s presence in South Carolina, and we’re happy to help the Lowcountry Food Bank source fresh, nutritious food during the holiday season.”

The BJ’s Wholesale Club is slated for opening in Charleston, South Carolina, in spring 2017 and will provide affordable fresh food options to the community that beat grocery store prices every day. Additionally, through its Feeding Communities Program, the Club will donate unsold produce, meat, poultry, seafood, dairy and bakery products on a daily basis to reduce food waste and provide wholesome, fresh food to neighbors in need.

“We are excited about our new partnership with BJ’s Wholesale Club,” said Pat Walker, President and CEO of the Lowcountry Food Bank. “Their generous donation will help provide thousands of families impacted by food insecurity with nutritious food. With a partner like BJ’s Wholesale Club, together we will be able to make a significant impact in the fight against hunger in our community.”