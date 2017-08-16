BJ’s Wholesale Club Supports Maine Classrooms with $100,000 Donation

BJ’s Wholesale Club has funded all classroom projects listed by teachers in Maine through crowd-funding website DonorsChoose.org. The $100,000 donation from BJ’s Charitable Foundation fulfilled 165 classroom projects, benefiting 7,758 students in schools across the entire state.

“Every teacher and student should have the resources necessary for a successful school year,” said Kirk Saville, Executive Director, BJ’s Charitable Foundation. “At BJ’s, we’re committed to helping families thrive by providing essentials to students and teachers, and we’re proud to fund all DonorsChoose.org projects in Maine with a $100,000 donation.”

BJ’s donation supports a diverse variety of projects across the entire state of Maine including the following projects:

A collection of beginning chapter books to improve literacy and foster a love of reading among first-grade students at Suzanne M Smith Elementary School

Supplies to create basic hygiene packs to equip students at Fred P Hall Elementary School with daily essentials such as socks, body wash, deodorant, and sunscreen

Tablets for Auburn Middle School students to explore the art of digital photography, animation and 3-D sculpting.

“We’re grateful for BJ’s continued partnership and their commitment to helping classrooms in need,” said Rianne Roberts, Partnerships Manager at DonorsChoose.org. “Their generous $100,000 donation will help students in Maine have tools and experiences they need for a great education.”

As part of its Adopt-a-School program and collaboration with DonorsChoose.org, BJ’s has contributed more than $2 million to help equip teachers at over 2,500 public and charter elementary schools with the resources necessary to create innovative lesson plans and meet curriculum objectives.