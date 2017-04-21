Blue Apron Partners with Culinary Cooking Competition Series MASTERCHEF JUNIOR

Blue Apron has partnered with FOX’s culinary competition series, MASTERCHEF JUNIOR to develop a Mystery Box Challenge in the episode that aired first on Thursday, April 20.

During the episode, each young home cook opened his or her Mystery Box to reveal a Blue Apron Family Plan box with a choice of two proteins and an assortment of farm-sourced winter vegetables. They were given 45 minutes to curate a dinner recipe that the whole family can enjoy using the 10-12 mystery ingredients and items from the MASTERCHEF JUNIOR pantry.

The winner received a competitive advantage in the next cooking challenge in the show and the opportunity to have his or her own winning recipe featured on an upcoming Blue Apron Family Plan menu. To celebrate the partnership, all eight MASTERCHEF JUNIOR contestants will also receive one year of Blue Apron meals.