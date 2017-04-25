Bone Suckin’ Wing Sauce Brings Sweet & Heat

The folks at Ford’s Gourmet Foods have known for years that consumers were using their Bone Suckin’ Sauce as the basis of their chicken wings recipe. Sometimes they did that with Bone Suckin’ Sauce by itself, sometimes by amping up the heat by mixing in one of the hotter Bone Suckin’ varieties.

Now Ford’s Gourmet Foods has bowed to customer demand with Bone Suckin’ Wing Sauce in a Honey & Habanero version that the company says has the right combination of sweet and heat to be poured onto chicken wings right out of the bottle.

Bone Suckin’ Wing Sauce – Honey & Habanero is gluten free, non-GMO, dairy free and kosher. It’s available in 4-ounce, 16-ounce, 78-ounce and 150-ounce sizes.