Brännland Cider Wins Double Trophies at International Cider Challenge

Brännland Cider won two trophies and were announced class winners in two competition categories, as well as winning gold medals for its remaining entries at the International Cider Challenge.

Brännland Cider Barrique 2014 was announced category winner in the Specialty Cider category. Brännland Iscider x 3, multipack, was announced the winner in the design Innovation category. Brännland Iscider 34 Brix 2014 and 35 Brix 2015 won gold medals in the Specialty Cider category.

“We’re once again pleased to have shown that our ciders hold their own in an international setting. The fact that we managed to win categories that underline both the quality of the cider itself as well as how we approach the presentation of the product is fantastic. We’ve been working with Pernilla Sundgren Graniti at Congenial advertising from the beginning and are very happy to have confirmed by an independent judging panel that our packaging communicates the premium product that we produce,” said Andreas Sundgren Graniti, Brännland Cider.

“Out of this year’s entries the Scandinavian entries stood out a bit more than those from the other countries and they seem to have taken the category a bit more seriously,” said Chairman of the Design Judges Paul Foulkes-Arellano on the Design and Innovation award. “One of these was the clear winner: Brännland Cider’s Iscider from Sweden. What was really interesting was that it had a really stripped back design and it was understated but elegant and it looked a million dollars. It really reflected that Scandi design feel. As an ice cider going up against ice wine the producer wants it to be paired with food, and this really came across in the design. It stood head and shoulders about everything else; a great design and not overloaded with stuff.”

Brännland Cider produces cider using 100 percent Swedish apples for a national and international market. The company’s first vintage, an ice cider produced in the Swedish county of Västerbotten, not far from the arctic circle, using Swedish apples in adherence to the denomination set in the country of origin of ice cider, Canada, was released in 2012.