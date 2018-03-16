Carlson Olive Your Heart Blends Benefits of Olive Oil and Omega-3s

Carlson is known for its quality and award-winning omega-3 nutritional supplements; now they’re available in a premium olive oil.

Carlson Olive Your Heart® blends premium Terra Creta extra virgin olive oil from the heart of Crete, Greece with the most beneficial omega-3s, EPA and DHA, from deep, cold-water fish. It’s mild, smooth and comes in four flavors: natural, lemon, garlic and basil. It’s never been easier to add healthy heart nutrients into your diet.

Extra virgin olive oil from high-quality olives naturally contains important antioxidants, called polyphenols. Like other antioxidants, polyphenols help fight oxidative stress and promote a healthy inflammatory response. The company recommends 1 tablespoon of Olive Your Heart per day for optimal nutritional benefits.

Olive Your Heart starts with quality Terra Creta extra virgin olive oil. Terra Creta olive oil is derived from ancient olive trees in the Kolymvari region of western Crete, Greece. The family-owned trees are cultivated with a long tradition and passion, environmental awareness and scientific support by Cretan farmers. Every single bottle of Terra Creta extra virgin olive oil must meet four strict quality measures: 1) Healthy attributes – it must be low in acidity and have a significant amount of polyphenols, vitamin E and other beneficial elements; 2) Organoleptic evaluation (taste-flavor) – it must have organoleptic properties well above accepted average levels in each category; 3) Contaminant-free – every batch of olive oil is analyzed for undesirable elements to ensure they exceed international standards and have guaranteed consistency; 4) Special analysis – the olive oil undergoes further analysis required by the International Olive Oil Council and the United States.

Each serving of Olive Your Heart also offers a healthy dose of the important omega-3s EPA and DHA. The American Heart Association suggests we eat at least two 3.5-ounce servings of salmon or other oily fish per week in order to receive the recommended intake of omega-3s. Since most Americans don’t get this amount from diet alone, Olive Your Heart can be a smart and delicious option.

Carlson Olive Your Heart also naturally provides omega-9 oleic acid (a staple of the Mediterranean diet). Omega-9 supports a healthy inflammatory response, and promotes immune and cardiovascular system health. When our body has enough omega-3s and omega-6, it can produce omega-9. However, if we don’t have enough omega-3s and omega-6, then we must get omega-9 from our diet.

For a delicious, premium olive oil that packs the powerful punch of polyphenols and sneaks in the health benefits of omega-3s and omega-9, choose Carlson Olive Your Heart.