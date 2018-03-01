Cash Prizes Offered for Shelf Display Promoting Plant-Based Products

U.S. retailers are invited to enter a retail display contest during Plant Protein Month in April. Through PlantProteinMonth.com, retailers are receiving posters to help educate consumers on the benefits of a plant-based lifestyle. The best display promoting plant-protein based products will receive a $1,000 cash prize. Three runner-up stores will have an opportunity to win $500 as well. As part of Plant Protein Month, brands are donating to Vitamin Angels, which administers Vitamin A to undernourished children throughout the world. Axiom Foods, a co-sponsor of the contest, , is starting things off with a $10,000 donation. Retailers can get info for entering the contest by simply texting “retailer” to 313131.

Winners will be chosen by a panel of experts including a partner from Vitamin Angels, an editor from WholeFoods magazine and a retail merchandising expert. The Plant Protein Retail Display Contest poster can be obtained at PlantProteinMonth.com/retailers.