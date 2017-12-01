Celebrate the Holiday Season with Wisconsin Cheese

Whether in a cheeseball, on a cheese board, in a fondue pot, or wrapped in a gift basket, Wisconsin cheese can make all your holiday festivities delicious. The new Holiday issue of Grate. Pair. Share . , a free online magazine from the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board (WMMB), is filled with ways to share the gift of Wisconsin cheese with everyone you love this season.

For those still looking for the perfect gift, this issue showcases the makers of five unique Wisconsin cheese gift sets perfect for any Wisconsin cheese lover in your life.

In addition, it highlights 12 ways Wisconsin cheese can make every day feel like a holiday with tips for making 3D cheese boards and cheeseballs, flavorful desserts like Coffee and Donut Truffles and Parmesan Saltine Toffee, and festive pairings like Hook’s 15-year cheddar with a Maple Rye Manhattan.

“This issue celebrates the joy Wisconsin cheese can add to any holiday gathering,” said Suzanne Fanning, WMMB Vice President, Marketing Communications. “With tons of great gift ideas, recipes and pairings, this issue will give you lots of inspiration for ways to enjoy the taste of Wisconsin’s award-winning cheeses all season long.”

The Holiday issue of Grate. Pair. Share. also makes cooking for a crowd simple with easy to follow recipe videos from WMMB’s Wisconsin To Table video series. Learn how to make an eye-catching Brie Torte , creamy Cauliflower & Asiago Soup , a decadent Chocolate Caramel Mascarpone Tart and much more.