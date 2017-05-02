Chris Gregg Joins Impossible Foods

Impossible Foods has hired food industry veteran Chris Gregg as Senior Vice President of Supply Chain and Manufacturing. Gregg, 46, will be part of Impossible Foods’ management team and oversee operations for manufacturing and supply chain as the company rapidly expands.

The company’s flagship product, the Impossible Burger, is the world’s only burger that looks, handles, smells, cooks and tastes like ground beef from cows — but is made entirely from plants, with a much smaller environmental footprint than meat from animals. The Impossible Burger uses about 75 percent less water, generates about 87 percent fewer greenhouse gases and requires around 95 percent less land than conventional ground beef from cows. It’s produced without hormones, antibiotics, cholesterol or artificial flavors.

Impossible Foods is building its first large-scale production facility, which could enable the company to make at least 1 million pounds of Impossible Burger per month when fully ramped up. The Oakland, California, site has the capacity to make 250 times more Impossible Burgers than the company is currently making in its headquarters in Redwood City, California, and at a small facility in New Jersey.

Just before joining Impossible Foods, Gregg worked for a prominent private equity firm where he served as the chief operating officer of three high-growth brands — Babyganics, Solid Gold Pet, and Bare Snacks — leading their operations and supply chains. He previously worked for a division of the food retail giant Safeway Inc.

“I was attracted to Impossible Foods not only by the intellectual challenge but by the enormous positive impact the company can have by rapidly scaling up production of its plant-based foods,” Gregg said. “The more we can optimize the manufacturing process, the faster we make the Impossible Burger available worldwide to offset the environmental cost of animal farming, while creating a more resilient and sustainable food system.”