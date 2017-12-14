Coach Farm Opens Cheese Pop Up Shop

Coach Farm®, goat dairy and creamery, has opened a cheese pop up shop at 196 Spring Street, located in the Soho neighborhood of Manhattan.

The pop up shop will feature a rotating selection of Coach Farm’s favorites as well as imported Gouda cheeses all at a farm fresh low price of $3. Coach Farm’s cheese that launched it all, Fresh Goat Cheese, will be available all month long.

“We’ve considered having a store front in NYC for many years and it’s extremely exciting to see it all come to life,” says Tara Kirch, Senior Director of Marketing. “NYC residents and restaurants have supported us for over 30 years, it’s nice to be able to call NYC our home now too, if only for a short time.”

The store will be open December 14, 2017 until mid‐January 2018.