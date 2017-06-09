Color It, Texture It, Shape It, Taste It

Formulated with professional chefs in mind, Mona Lisa’s premium rolled fondant makes it a breeze to create colorful masterpieces. Made with high-quality, flavorful ingredients, the fondant complements and enhances the flavors in your desserts while adding visual pizzazz. It can be transformed into a wide variety of shapes and sizes, in original white or chocolate, or even tinted to make your own signature colors.



Extended Workability

Premium ingredients and unique formulation keep the rolled fondant pliable longer, allowing for extended working time with no cracking or tearing, even on shaped cakes.

Bright and Colorful

Quality ingredients deliver bright white color without the use of the food color additive titanium dioxide, and the chocolate fondant is deep, rich brown.

Stands Up to the Elements

When exposed to excessively humid or dry conditions, the fondant stands its ground and does not become sticky, tacky or dry.

Protective Packaging

Vacuum-sealed protection prevents the fondant from drying out on the edges and top, making the fondant 100 percent usable with no waste from unopened pails.