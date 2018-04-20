Dallas Gourmet Gold Specialty Food Awards Call for Entries

Dallas Market Center is calling for entries for the nineth annual Dallas Gourmet Gold Specialty Food Awards to be held at Dallas Market Center during the Total Housewares and Gourmet Market, June 20-26. This year also marks the 30th anniversary of Dallas Market Center’s Gourmet Market, in addition to milestone anniversaries of many of its exhibitors.

The Gourmet Gold Specialty Food Awards celebrates exceptional manufacturers in the gourmet products industry exhibiting at Dallas Market Center. With more than 1,000 product lines of gourmet food and accessories featured in the Gourmet Market in the World Trade Center, gourmet maintains a strong presence at Dallas Market Center as resources in the category continue to expand.

June 2018 Gourmet Gold Specialty Foods Awards categories are:

• Best Baked – cookies, cake, breads, mixes

• Best Beverage – hot or cold

• Best Condiment I – sauces, rubs, seasonings

• Best Condiment II – oils, vinegars, dressings

• Fruit Confit – jams, jellies, preserves, marmalades

• Best Soup/Chili

• Best Chocolate Candy/Dessert

• Best Non-Chocolate Candy/Dessert

• Best Snack – dips, salsas, nuts

• Best Healthy Lifestyle – organic, gluten free, sugar free

Food entries are judged based on taste, originality, and packaging. Participation is limited to current Gourmet Market exhibitors or temporary exhibitors for the June market. Participants may enter in up to two categories; entry fee is $50 per entry or two for $75. Click here to enter before the deadline of Friday, May 21, 2018.

Judging will take place Thursday, June 21 and winners will be revealed during an awards ceremony and cocktail reception on Friday, June 22, in the World Trade Center Atrium at 6 p.m.

For three decades, Gourmet Market at Dallas Market Center has been the buyers’ resource for “everything gourmet.” Featuring more than 1,000 product lines from specialty food and beverages, kitchen and wine accessories, housewares, casual tabletop, and gifts for all occasions. It is the only permanent showroom in the gourmet industry open daily between markets with full time staff on site.

The 30th Anniversary of Gourmet Market brings with it many milestone anniversaries for its exhibitors as well. The following exhibitors will be honored during the Gourmet Gold Specialty Food Awards during June Total Housewares and Gourmet Market:

Carmie’s Kitchen, 1988

Lammes Candies, 1988

Redstone Foods, 1988

Sweet Shop USA, 1988

Claudia B Chocolates, 1996

Indianola Pecan House, 1997

Lois Roush, 1997

Pelican Bay, 1997

New Canaan Farms, 1998

Great San Saba River Pecans, 1999

Neighbors Coffee, 1999

Quintessential Chocolates, 2000

Holiday Tins & Containers, 2001

Prairie Thyme, 2001

Coffee City, 2002

For more information visit Gourmet Gold Awards. For a complete list of events, visit the Dallas Market Center website.