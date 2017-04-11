Dallas Gourmet Gold Specialty Food Awards Call for Entries

Dallas Market Center has opened entries for the 8th Annual Dallas Gourmet Gold Specialty Food Awards to be held at Dallas Market Center during the Total Housewares & Gourmet Market, June 21-27.

The Gourmet Gold Specialty Food Awards celebrates exceptional manufacturers in the gourmet products industry exhibiting at Dallas Market Center. With more than 1,500 product lines of gourmet food and accessories featured in the Gourmet Market in the World Trade Center, gourmet maintains a strong presence at Dallas Market Center as resources in the category continue to expand.

Awards will be presented in 10 categories including a new Best Healthy Lifestyle award which includes one of the following health benefits: organic, sustainable, vegan, gluten free, dairy free, sugar free, or nut free. June 2017 Gourmet Gold Specialty Foods Awards categories are: Best Baked, for cookies, cake, breads, mixes; Best Beverage; Best Condiment I, for sauces, rubs, seasonings; Best Condiment II, for oils, vinegars, dressings; Fruit Confit, for jams, jellies, preserves, marmalades; Best Soup/Chili; Best Chocolate Candy/Dessert; Best Non-Chocolate Candy/Dessert; Best Snack, for dips, salsas, nuts; and Best Healthy Lifestyle.

Food entries are judged based on taste, originality, and packaging. Participation is limited to current Gourmet Market exhibitors or Temporary exhibitors for June Market. Participants may enter in up to two categories, entry fee is $50 per entry or $75 for two entries. The entry deadline is Friday, May 12, 2017.

Judging will take place Thursday, June 22 and winners will be revealed during an awards ceremony and cocktail reception on Friday, June 23, in the World Trade Center Atrium at 6 p.m. For more information visit dallasmarketcenter.com.