Dang Foods’ New Sticky-Rice Chips Awarded Bronze sofi Award

Dang Foods‘ Coconut Crunch Sticky-Rice Chips is the recipient of a bronze sofi Award in the sweet snack category. “We’re extremely honored that our newest addition to our snack portfolio, the Sticky-Rice Chip, has been recognized with a sofi™ Award,” said CEO and Founder of Dang Foods Vincent Kitirattragarn. “We’re glad to see our efforts to innovate in the better-for-you snack space and to harness the nutritional benefits of whole, responsibly-sourced ingredients appreciated by the industry.”

Made with certified organic rice grains and other clean ingredients, Dang Sticky-Rice Chips are non-GMO, gluten-free, vegan, dairy-free and soy-free. Starting with steamed Thai sticky rice, each chip is soaked in watermelon juice, then crisped and seasoned for the ideal crunchy texture. The Sticky-Rice Chips have 30-40 percent less fat compared to regular potato chips.

Sticky-Rice Chips hit stores in January 2017 in 3.5-ounce family-size packages retailing for $3.99. Dang Foods products are available nationwide in more than 8,000 brick-and-mortar and online outlets.